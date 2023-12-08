Open Menu

Severe Floods Threaten To Worsen Food Insecurity Across Eastern Africa, Warns WFP

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Severe floods threaten to worsen food insecurity across eastern Africa, warns WFP

NAIROBI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) -- The World Food Program (WFP) on Friday warned that the devastating floods threaten to worsen food insecurity across eastern Africa, threatening more hunger.

WFP said that nearly 3 million people have been affected, with more than 1.2 million displaced as heavy rains lash a region that less than a year ago was in the grips of drought.

Michael Dunford, WFP regional director in Eastern Africa, said the region is being lashed by the extremes of climate change -- from "no water to too much water is resulting in a catastrophe.

"

"Severe floods are causing devastation, illustrating how an erratic climate continues to punish the region. With more rain forecast, I fear that the worst is yet to come," Dunford warned in a statement issued in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

According to WFP, Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya are bearing the brunt of this crisis, closely followed by Sudan, South Sudan, Burundi, and Uganda.

According to weather experts, the unusually heavy rains caused by the El Nino phenomenon are expected to persist until early 2024.

