Severe Storm Claims Six Lives, Wreaks Havoc In Brazil

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Severe storm claims six lives, wreaks havoc in Brazil

SAO PAULO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) -- Six people have died to date due to a severe storm lashing the country's most populated and industrialized southeastern state of Sao Paulo, authorities said on Saturday.

The deaths were caused by toppled walls, flooding and landslides sparked by heavy rains and winds of up to 151 km per hour on Friday afternoon and evening, the government of Sao Paulo said in a statement.

The storm forced the Congonhas Airport in the city of Sao Paulo to close for an hour and wreaked havoc, ripping the roof off of a grandstand set up for Brazil's Formula One Grand Prix, which will be held on Sunday. Enditem

