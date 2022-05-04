TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) Japan has registered the lowest share of children in the country's population in 41 years at 14.65 million, according to the data from the Japanese Interior Ministry released on Wednesday.

According to the data, published ahead of the Children's Day on Thursday, the decrease in the number of children under 15 in the population for 47 consecutive years has resulted in the current share of 11.7%. The ministry added that the number of children under 15 has declined by 250,000 since last year.

Among 14.65 million children, 7.5 million are boys and 7.15 million are girls, with the largest share of 16.5% of the population registered in Okinawa and the lowest of 9.5% in Akita prefectures.

The ministry also noted a downward trend in the number of children as the age group decreases. The biggest age group is 12-14 year olds with 3.23 million children registered and the smallest one is the under 2 age group with 2.52 million children.