UrduPoint.com

Share Of Children In Japan's Population At Its Lowest In 41 Years - Interior Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Share of Children in Japan's Population at Its Lowest in 41 Years - Interior Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) Japan has registered the lowest share of children in the country's population in 41 years at 14.65 million, according to the data from the Japanese Interior Ministry released on Wednesday.

According to the data, published ahead of the Children's Day on Thursday, the decrease in the number of children under 15 in the population for 47 consecutive years has resulted in the current share of 11.7%. The ministry added that the number of children under 15 has declined by 250,000 since last year.

Among 14.65 million children, 7.5 million are boys and 7.15 million are girls, with the largest share of 16.5% of the population registered in Okinawa and the lowest of 9.5% in Akita prefectures. 

The ministry also noted a downward trend in the number of children as the age group decreases. The biggest age group is 12-14 year olds with 3.23 million children registered and the smallest one is the under 2 age group with 2.52 million children.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Akita Japan From Share Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

1 day ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

2 days ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.