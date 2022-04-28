UrduPoint.com

Shootout At Cement Plant In Mexico Leaves 8 People Dead, 11 Injured - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Shootout at Cement Plant in Mexico Leaves 8 People Dead, 11 Injured - Governor

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) A shootout has broken out at the Cruz Azul cement plant in the town of Tula in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo, leaving eight people dead and 11 more injured, the regional governor said.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday when unknown gunmen tried to seize the plant but faced resistance organized by the employees.

"I firmly condemn crude clashes that took place at the Cruz Azul plant in the town of Tula where, according to the recent information, eight people died, 11 were injured and nine were detained," Omar Fayad Meneses wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

He also tasked the regional Interior Ministry and the prosecutor's office with investigating the incident as well as facilitating the dialogue between the conflicting parties.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Interior Ministry Governor Twitter Died Azul Tula

Recent Stories

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No S ..

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No Supply Disruptions - Athens

3 hours ago
 US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Releas ..

US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Release Convicted Spy Paul Whelan

3 hours ago
 Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He ..

Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He Was Tortured in US

3 hours ago
 US Crude Stocks up 3rd Time in 4 Weeks as Reserve ..

US Crude Stocks up 3rd Time in 4 Weeks as Reserve Oil Floods Market - Energy Age ..

3 hours ago
 Estonia's Gas Company Eesti Gaas Not Planning to P ..

Estonia's Gas Company Eesti Gaas Not Planning to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles - ..

3 hours ago
 NAB's performance lauded

NAB's performance lauded

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.