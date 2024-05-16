E-stamp papers for secure, efficient transactions on cards: DC Islamabad

The Islamabad capital administration is set to launch e-stamp papers, a digital solution aimed at streamlining property and legal transactions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Islamabad capital administration is set to launch e-stamp papers, a digital solution aimed at streamlining property and legal transactions.

Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon, talking to a private news channel said the Islamabad administration and Punjab Bank representatives discussed the implementation of e-stamping, which promises to enhance security, transparency, and efficiency.

He said E-stamp papers will utilize barcode technology, making them tamper-proof and easily verifiable.

This innovation, he said was expected to minimize fraud, reduce paperwork, and simplify administrative processes for both the government and the public.

The administration, Memon noted has planned to provide comprehensive training and awareness campaigns to ensure a smooth transition to the new system.

The deputy commissioner emphasized the importance of leveraging technology to improve public services and pledged to mobilize necessary resources for a successful rollout.

The introduction of e-stamp papers is a significant step towards digital transformation in Islamabad, promoting accountability, transparency, and efficiency in stamp duties and taxes administration.