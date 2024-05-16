Traders join protest of capital metropolitan employees, urge govt to address issues of chairmen LG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The President of Tajir Insaf Shahid Khan on Thursday joined the protest camp Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali and chairmen capital metropolitan along with other traders and strongly demanded of the provincial government to solve the problems of the chairmen local government (LG)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The President of Tajir Insaf Shahid Khan on Thursday joined the protest camp Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali and chairmen capital metropolitan along with other traders and strongly demanded of the provincial government to solve the problems of the chairmen local government (LG).

He warned that the traders would formally join the protest if the government would not address their issues, adding that the protest banners would be displayed all over the provincial capital by all the traders.

He said the traders would support the capital metropolitan on every platform and would shut down the whole of Peshawar if deemed necessary.

Earlier, the chairmen of Capital Metropolitan staged a protest camp on the fourth consecutive day in the premises of Capital Metropolitan office for the fourth day today and kept the inner gate closed for the employees of capital metropolitan.

They also cut off the electricity of the Capital Metropolitan and warned to prolong their protest until their demands were met.

Then demanded transfer of demands of DG Capital Metropolitan, immediate stoppage of diverting the assets of the metropolitan to other Tehsils and revoking of thalassemia and Hepatitis-C conditions in the marriage certificate and rationalization of the fees for birth, death and marriage certificates, and release of development funds to municipalities under the PFC formula.

The protesting chairmen included Shah Faisal, Noor Ghulam, Saud Khan, Shamshad Khan Akhunzada, Zahidullah Shah, Arbab Wasal, Mahmoodul Hasan, Wah Wah Khan Parvinder Singh, Shabbir Jan, Imran Naveed, Arif Afridi, Tahir Zareen, Qazi Muhammad, Noor Faqir, Muhammad Atif Khan, Abdul Wahab, Safi Asfandyar, Dr Ismail Muhammad, Isa Abdullah, Convener Malik Tariq Javed Arshad, Taj Muhammad Altaf and other chairmen.