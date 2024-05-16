Kaghan Valley tourism season officially kicks off with MNJ road opening

(@FahadShabbir)

The official tourism season in Kaghan Valley was kicked off on Thursday following the reopening of the Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road

This development comes as a result of concerted efforts led by the Advisor for Tourism and Culture to the provincial government, Zahid Chan Zaib and Director-General Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Shabir Khan.

Over the past three days, the Engineering Wing of KDA under the supervision of Assistant Director Nauman Khan and Inspector Faizan, has been actively involved in clearing obstacles along the Jheel Road. This initiative aims to facilitate tourists in experiencing the breathtaking natural beauty of Saif-ul-Mulook Lake, nestled amidst snow-capped peaks at an altitude of 10,577 feet above sea level.

Despite encountering significant challenges, the dedicated staff of the KDA has been tirelessly engaged in the difficult task of removing debris and mudslides using heavy machinery along the challenging Jheel Road, which stretches approximately eight kilometers from Naran to Saif-ul-Mulook Lake.

Kaghan Development Authority sources indicate that the jeep road leading to Saif-ul-Mulook Lake is expected to be fully cleared within the next five to six days. This development is ready to attract a surge of tourists eager to explore the scenic beauty and serenity of Kaghan Valley, further bolstering the region's tourism sector.