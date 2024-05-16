UEP, NUST Join Hand To Support Students
May 16, 2024
United Energy Pakistan Limited (UEP), the nation's foremost gas and oil exploration and production company, has demonstrated its commitment to supporting financially disadvantaged students enrolled at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) by establishing circular endowments to facilitate their education
To formalize the agreement, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed between the two important parties.
Representatives from UEP, including Ali Abbas Mirza, Manager C&EA Syed Imran Ali Shah, Team Leader, Planning, and Gulam Ali, Head of Management Services, visited NUST for this purpose.
Dr Rizwan Riaz, Pro Rector Research, Innovation, and Commercialization, along with Arooba Gilani, Director of the University Advancement Office, were also present during the signing ceremony.
Later, the team visited the National Science and Technology Park. The team was also briefed about the innovation ecosystem at NUST. With a shared vision of fostering national development through transformative education, both parties have committed to ensuring a brighter future by actively participating in this initiative.
