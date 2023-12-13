Open Menu

Singapore-born Panda Makes Final Appearance Before Returning To China

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Singapore-born panda makes final appearance before returning to China

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Le Le, a two-year-old giant panda cub, made his final public appearance on Wednesday before entering quarantine and preparing for his flight to China on Jan. 16 next year.

About 1,000 guests came to the Pavilion Capital Giant Panda Forest exhibit of River Wonders Park, a renowned zoo in Singapore, to bid farewell to Le Le, according to the Mandai Wildlife Group.

The male panda cub will board a chartered freight aircraft from Singapore to Chengdu in west China's Sichuan province, the Mandai Wildlife Group added.

Le Le is the first panda born in Singapore. His parents, Kai Kai and Jia Jia, will remain at River Wonders and focus on planning for their future breeding cycles.

