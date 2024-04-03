Singapore Hosts Exhibition On Homeland Security Technologies
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Milipol Asia-Pacific and TechX Summit kicked off at Singapore's Sands Expo and Convention Center on Wednesday, showcasing cutting-edge technologies that help enhance public safety and national security.
The event, with a theme of "Artificial Intelligence and Homeland Security," brings together government officials, business leaders and academia to discuss the latest solutions, strategies and challenges within the homeland security community.
The three-day summit, hosted by Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs and French Interior Ministry, is expected to receive over 350 exhibitors and 10,000 representatives.
Recent Stories
PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
More Stories From World
-
Spain coach expects Cup final between Athletic and Mallorca to be even12 minutes ago
-
Emperor Qinshihuang's museum launches online ticket platform for overseas tourists12 minutes ago
-
LeBron has most efficient game of season to help Lakers blowout Raptors12 minutes ago
-
Chinese railways gear up for travel rush during Qingming festival12 minutes ago
-
Foreign enterprises upbeat about China's development of new quality productive forces22 minutes ago
-
Soybean futures close higher22 minutes ago
-
China box office daily report22 minutes ago
-
Northern Lao province holds cultural festival as part of Visit Laos Year 202422 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks close lower52 minutes ago
-
World facing last chance to keep pandemic accord alive2 hours ago
-
Slovaks elect president as rivals spar over Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Seven dead, hundreds injured in most powerful Taiwan quake in 25 years2 hours ago