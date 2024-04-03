Singapore hosts exhibition on homeland security technologies

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Milipol Asia-Pacific and TechX Summit kicked off at Singapore's Sands Expo and Convention Center on Wednesday, showcasing cutting-edge technologies that help enhance public safety and national security.

The event, with a theme of "Artificial Intelligence and Homeland Security," brings together government officials, business leaders and academia to discuss the latest solutions, strategies and challenges within the homeland security community.

The three-day summit, hosted by Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs and French Interior Ministry, is expected to receive over 350 exhibitors and 10,000 representatives.