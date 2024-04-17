SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The non-oil domestic exports (NODX) in Singapore declined 20.7 percent year-on-year in March, following a 0.2 percent contraction in February, according to the government agency Enterprise Singapore Wednesday.

The decline was driven largely by the non-electronics sector, which fell 23.2 percent year-on-year in March.

The electronic exports also declined 9.4 percent year-on-year last month.

NODX to Singapore's top markets as a whole contracted in March, though the exports to the Chinese mainland grew. The United States, European Union, and Japan were the top contributors to the decline.

Singapore's total trade decreased by 1.8 percent year-on-year in March, after a 3.5 percent increase in February.