Situation In Lebanon's Tripoli Under Control, Blocked Roads Reopened - Governor

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 10:44 PM

The situation in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli is under the control of the national military, with some protesters remaining in the streets, Judge Ramzi Nohra, Governor of North Lebanon, told Sputnik on Friday

"Some protesters remain in the streets, there are a few demonstrations resulting from the dire economic situation in the country, but these are temporary and things will return to normal as is usually the case," Nohra said, adding that there is nothing out of the ordinary about the protests at hand.

Protesters took to the streets in the Jabal-Mohsen neighborhood of Tripoli, blocking a road leading to the neighboring Bab Al-Tabbaneh district, with emergency services reporting 19 injuries in ensuing clashes with Lebanese military personnel dispatched to reopen the blocked roads.

"All roads that were blocked by protesters have been reopened by the military," Nohra added.

Facing what the IMF referred to as one of the worst economic crises of the past 150 years, Lebanon's meltdown hit the country's poor the hardest, with acute shortages of medications, fuel, and foodstuffs exacerbated by an ongoing downward spiral of the national Currency.

Having lost its value by a factor of 15 since the onset of the country's economic crisis in late 2019, the Lebanese pound plummeted by 15% following the resignation of Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on Thursday, after nine months of negotiations to form a new government broke down.

