Six People Injured in Pipeline Explosion at Texas Port on Gulf of Mexico - Fire Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Six individuals have been injured in a pipeline explosion in the port of Corpus Christi, Texas, the city's Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha told reporters on Friday.

"In total, six people have been transported from the scene to a hospital," Rocha said.

"The scene is very active, it's still ongoing. Firefighters are trying to put the fire out."

First responders said the fire was caused after a freight-carrying barge hit a pipeline at the port of Corpus Christi.

The US Coast Guard said in a press release that a team is searching for four missing crew members who were on the boat that hit the pipeline.