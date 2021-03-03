UrduPoint.com
Six Shot Dead At Myanmar Protests: Medics

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 01:29 PM

Four people were shot dead during a protest in Myanmar's Sagaing region while two others were killed in the country's second-largest city, medics said Wednesday

Yangon (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Four people were shot dead during a protest in Myanmar's Sagaing region while two others were killed in the country's second-largest city, medics said Wednesday.

"My team handled the dead bodies and contacted the families" in Sagaing region, rescue worker Myo Min Tun told AFP.

The deaths in Sagaing were confirmed by other medics.

About a two hours' drive away in Mandalay during a different protest, a doctor confirmed two people were shot dead.

"Myo Naing Lin was shot in the chest, Ma Kyay Sin was shot in the head," he told AFP, declining to be named.

