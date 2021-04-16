UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Concerned About Incident At Natanz Nuclear Facility - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 03:20 PM

South Africa Concerned About Incident at Natanz Nuclear Facility - Foreign Ministry

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) South Africa is concerned about the possibility of outside involvement in last week's incident at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility and hopes that it would not undermine the nuclear talks in Vienna, the country's Department of International Relations and Cooperation said on Friday.

On Sunday, Iran reported an incident at Natanz that damaged the plant's electricity grid in what the country's vice president and atomic energy chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, described as "nuclear terrorism." Kazem Gharib Abadi, the Iranian permanent representative to the UN in Vienna, blamed the attack on Israel.

"The South African Government has noted, with concern, the incident at the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran on 11 April 2021 and the possibility of external factors that may have caused it," the ministry said in a statement.

South Africa also noted the timing of the incident, which coincided with the talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna.

"South Africa hopes that the discussions will focus on the full and effective implementation of the agreement and not to be overshadowed by any implications and consequences of the recent incident at the Natanz nuclear facility," the statement read, urging for the continuity of the momentum created at the talks.

The JCPOA Joint Commission resumed in-person meetings in Vienna last week, with the first meeting resulting in the creation of two expert-level working groups to address the nuclear-linked challenges and the lifting of US sanctions against Iran.

Related Topics

Africa Attack United Nations Electricity Israel Iran Nuclear Vienna South Africa April May Sunday Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Shaukat Tareen appointed new finance minister

7 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,843 new COVID-19 cases, 1,506 reco ..

7 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Kamyab Jawan programme in Sukkur

29 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,995 new coronavirus cases, 397 de ..

52 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $64.48 a barrel T ..

1 hour ago

TLP Chief asks party workers to end anti-govt prot ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.