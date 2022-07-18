South Korea Extends Travel Ban to Ukraine, Several Regions of Belarus, Russia - Seoul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The South Korean foreign ministry on Monday extended for six months the travel ban for South Koreans to travel to a number of countries and regions, including Ukraine and parts of Belarus and Russia due to hostilities in the region.

"The foreign ministry made a decision to extend the travel ban valid until July 31, 2022, to seven countries and three regions until January 31, 2023," the ministry said in a statement.

The travel ban list includes Iraq, Ukraine, Somalia, Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria and Libya, as well as separate regions of the Philippines, Belarus and Russia.

In February, South Korea set the highest Level 4 alert for trips to Ukraine, thereby banning its citizens from visiting the country. Violators could spend up to one year in jail or fined up to 10 million won ($7,600).

Belarus and Russia were added to South Korea's travel ban list in March. The ban applies to the Russian regions of Rostov, Belgorod, Voronezh, Kursk, and Bryansk, and Belarusian regions of Brest and Gomel. These are territories located within 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the Ukrainian border.