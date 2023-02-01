South Korea to Test New High-Power Hyunmoo Ballistic Missile on February 3 - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) South Korea is going to test a new high-power ballistic missile, known as Hyunmoo-5, on February 3 as part of efforts to deter threats posed by North Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The South Korean Agency for Defense Development is expected to conduct a test launch of the missile from the Anheung test site in the county of Taean, located 150 kilometers (93 miles) southwest of Seoul, the news agency reported. A navigational warning has already been issued for areas surrounding the test site for Friday and Saturday.

The missile can carry a warhead weighing some 8-9 kilograms (17.

6-19.8 Pounds) and is able to descend at a speed of Mach 10, according to Yonhap. The maximum range of the missile is still unknown, with observers believing that it could exceed 3,000 kilometers (1,860 miles), the media outlet reported.

Hyunmoo-5 could become an important part of the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation strategy, a plan "to incapacitate" the North Korean leadership in case of a major conflict with the neighboring country.

Last year, Seoul successfully tested the Hyunmoo-4 missile from a submarine with a flight range of around 500 kilometers (310.7 miles). The missile is also being developed by Seoul, with media reporting that it could soon be put into service.