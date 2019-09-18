UrduPoint.com
South Korean Envoy To Visit US Ahead Of Washington-Pyongyang Nuclear Talks - Reports

Wed 18th September 2019

South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon this week will pay a visit to the United States, during which he will meet with US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun ahead of expected nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang, media reported on Wednesday

Last month, North Korea fired what are suspected to be short-range ballistic missiles off its eastern coast. The launches coincided with the US-South Korean drills, which Pyongyang condemned as preparations for invasion. In August, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said that the US strategy with regard to Pyongyang had not changed following the recent missile tests, adding that both sides planned to return to the negotiating table in a couple of weeks.

Lee and Biegun are expected to discuss ways to ensure progress in peace on the Korean Peninsula, including its complete denuclearization, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

Moreover, the negotiations will be aimed at coordinating the country's strategies before resuming the nuclear talks.

After the negotiations, Lee will fly to New York to take part in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, where he will again meet with Biegun, according to the media.

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, has been engaged in dialogue with US President Donald Trump to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula for over a year. However, the talks reached a deadlock in February when a summit between the two leaders in Vietnam ended abruptly without any agreement.

In late June, Kim and Trump met again to agree on resuming the dialogue and holding working-level consultations. However, the tensions around North Korea have still been mounting over the past months amid multiple weapons tests by Pyongyang.

