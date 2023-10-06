Open Menu

Spain Coach Calls Up Sancet And Fran Garcia For Euro Qualifiers

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Spain coach calls up Sancet and Fran Garcia for Euro qualifiers

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Spain coach Luis de la Fuente called up some fresh faces including Real Madrid defender Fran Garcia and Athletic Bilbao midfielder Oihan Sancet for upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

La Roja face Scotland on October 12 and Norway on October 15 as they bid to secure qualification for the tournament in Germany next year.

Garcia was part of the squad which triumphed in the Netherlands this year as Spain won the Nations League but has not yet made his debut, while Sancet is included for the first time.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been sent off twice this season in six La Liga appearances for Athletic, scoring one goal against Alaves.

Garcia has had a mixed start at Madrid following his summer move from Rayo Vallecano, with some strong contributions in attack but issues defensively.

"(Sancet) gives us a lot, plays between the lines well, gets into the box, has fantastic potential and fits our idea, we trust him," said De la Fuente.

"Fran is a player who will have a big career, it's normal to have these bumps when you arrive at a club like Real Madrid."

The coach also selected Barcelona's teenage winger Lamine Yamal again. The 16-year-old became Spain's youngest ever player and goalscorer in September as they thrashed Georgia.

Some have questioned whether a player so young should be part of the international set-up.

"We always look to make the process as reasonable as possible, but there are players who knock on the door sooner than others," said De la Fuente.

"He has fantastic potential, exceptional qualities.

Remember when (Diego) Maradona or (Lionel) Messi were 16, if we said they shouldn't have played, now it would seem like sacrilege.

"Players who have that special touch, so different, you can't set limits for them, you have to let them develop all their potential and show their class."

Scotland top Group A with 15 points from five games, including a 2- 0 win over Spain in March, with Spain second on nine points, having played one fewer match.

De La Fuente said he hoped Spain, confirmed as one of the 2030 World Cup hosts alongside Morocco and Portugal this week by FIFA, would eventually be chosen to host the final.

"I would like the World Cup final to be played in Spain, that we have this final, that's my dream," said De La Fuente.

Spain squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Real Madrid), David Raya (Arsenal/ENG)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), David Garcia (Osasuna), Pau Torres (Aston Villa/ENG), Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr/KSA), Alejandro Balde (Barcelona), Fran Garcia (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City/ENG), Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Gavi (Barcelona), Oihan Sancet (Athletic Bilbao)

Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres (both Barcelona), Yeremi Pino (Villarreal), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).

Related Topics

Attack World Norway FIFA Germany Young Paris David Bilbao Barcelona Madrid Manchester Spain Portugal Georgia Morocco Netherlands Euro March September October All From Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Coach Sevilla

Recent Stories

European Parliament votes to roll over rules on GS ..

European Parliament votes to roll over rules on GSP Plus till 2027

55 minutes ago
 UAE, India sign MoU to drive investment, collabora ..

UAE, India sign MoU to drive investment, collaboration in industry, advanced tec ..

1 hour ago
 Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges univer ..

Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges university students to embrace susta ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while ..

Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while driving after recording six r ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, Abu Dhabi Chamber host India’s top CEOs to promote privat ..

2 hours ago
 UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strateg ..

UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strategies to achieve climate neutral ..

2 hours ago
Cricket fever is back with Emirates as the Officia ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan is currently suffering from severe econom ..

Pakistan is currently suffering from severe economic&security challenges.Prevent ..

2 hours ago
 FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme ..

FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme for sound economic governance

3 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Pakistan set 287-run target for Ne ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan set 287-run target for Netherlands

3 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of H ..

Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award for its ‘FOG WAT ..

3 hours ago
 Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwi ..

Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwis in ICC World Cup Opener

4 hours ago

More Stories From World