Spain Refuses To Extradite Venezuelan Man Accused Of Burning Pro-Maduro Activist Alive

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Spain did not satisfy Venezuela's request to extradite a man suspected of burning alive a Venezuelan pro-government activist in 2017, Venezuelan Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab said.

According to Saab's statements on Twitter, analysis of telephone transcripts, social media, and witness statements by the Venezuelan Interior Ministry confirms Enzo Franchini's involvement in the murder of Orlando Figuera in Caracas.

The prosecutor also wrote that Venezuela demanded that the Spanish authorities extradited the man so that this hate crime did not go unpunished.

The incident occurred during protests in the Altamira neighborhood located in the Chacao municipality of Caracas. Figuera was reported to have 80 percent of his body burnt. He was also stabbed with a knife. The activist died in early June 2017 from cardiopulmonary failure. Saab then said that Figuera, a supporter of President Nicolas Maduro, had been brutally attacked by opposition protesters.

