UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain To Pardon Jailed Catalan Separatists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:15 PM

Spain to pardon jailed Catalan separatists

Spain will pardon the jailed Catalan separatists behind a failed 2017 independence bid, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Monday, in a move that could turn the page on a years-long political impasse over the region's separatist drive

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Spain will pardon the jailed Catalan separatists behind a failed 2017 independence bid, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Monday, in a move that could turn the page on a years-long political impasse over the region's separatist drive.

The Socialist premier said his government had "opted for reconciliation" and believes the controversial pardon -- which will be approved at the weekly cabinet meeting Tuesday -- would "pave the way for this path".

"Someone must take the first step. The Spanish government will make that first step now," Sanchez said Monday during a speech in Barcelona to around 300 members of Catalonia's civil society.

But he fell short of offering amnesty to the group, a move that separatists have long called for, including some in the crowd on Monday.

Manel Cantero, a 59-year-old teacher, said the separatists needed an amnesty because "there's nothing to pardon".

"We exercised a fundamental right," he told AFP, referring to the banned independence referendum in October 2017 that was marred by police violence.

The referendum was followed by a short-lived declaration of independence, plunging Spain into one of its biggest political crises since democracy was restored in 1975 following the death of longtime dictator Francisco Franco.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Democracy Civil Society Barcelona Independence Spain October 2017 Dictator Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s Minister of State for Defence Affairs r ..

12 minutes ago

Opposition frustrated on Jam's success, Balochista ..

12 minutes ago

Rome Film Fest to Honor Cult Directors Burton, Tar ..

12 minutes ago

ANP sought applications for social media committee ..

15 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of sexual assault in A ..

15 minutes ago

Dr Fehmida inaugurates cafeteria at Jinnah Stadium ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.