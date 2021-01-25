Sputnik News Agency Launches News Channel on Telegram

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Sputnik News Agency is joining Telegram with a news channel.

Sputnik will take advantage of Telegram's multimedia capabilities to cover politics, business, global economic trends, military, defense and security, health and other topics.

The channel will use text, images, videos, stats & graphs to deliver breaking news from all over the world, top stories of the day, news from Russia, a peek behind the scenes at global events and more. We will offer exclusive interviews with top government officials, business figures, policy makers, and experts.

Sputnik correspondents are reporting on all major events, from state visits to protests to terrorist attacks to infection outbreaks, to name just a few examples.

You can find Sputnik on Telegram at @sputniknewsint

Sputnik News Agency is part of Russia's major media outlet Rossiya Segodnya. Our newswires, which are published in various languages (English, Russian, Arabic, Chinese, Spanish and Farsi), provide us with the unique opportunity to reach out to a global audience.

Sputnik produces its own multimedia content and broadcasts in 30 languages, providing over 800 hours of radio programming every day that reaches over 130 cities in 34 countries. Exclusive content for our newswires is also provided by regional editorial offices (media hubs) in Washington, Cairo, Beijing and Montevideo.