State of Emergency Declared in Louisiana as Hurricane Zeta Approaches - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency ahead of hurricane Zeta's landfall.

"Today, I declared a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane #Zeta. Now is the time for all Louisianans to prepare," Edwards said on Twitter on Monday.

Tropical Storm Zeta strengthened to become a Category 1 hurricane on Monday, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

The center said late on Monday that Zeta was expected to make landfall within hours, over the northern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

"Strong winds and heavy rains lashing Yucatan. Zeta should make landfall in a couple of hours with hurricane conditions and a dangerous storm surge," the hurricane center said in its advisory.

Zeta's northwestward motion is expected to continue for the next day. Zeta is expected to approach the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday, making landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday night.