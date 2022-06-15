UrduPoint.com

Strike flattens street far from frontline in Ukraine's east

Yelena Gruzdeva and her children were asleep in a small Ukrainian town far from the frontline when an explosion blew off their roof, the family escaping uninjured "by a miracle".

"Everything in the house has been chopped up by shrapnel," said Gruzdeva on Wednesday as she cleared debris from their small blue-painted house on the outskirts of Dobropillia.

Located in the Donetsk region, the town lies around 150 kilometres (90 miles) from the epicentre of the fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

"It was because we were lying in bed -- if we'd been walking around, (the shrapnel) would have ripped through us all," said this 45-year-old housewife.

"There was a crack and everything started crumbling."

