(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The issue of ratifying the agreement on the creation of a logistics center for the Russian navy in Sudan will be considered by the Sudanese Sovereign Council and the government, Foreign Minister Mariam Sadig al-Mahdi told Sputnik.

Al-Mahdi arrived in Russia on Sunday for an official visit.

The Sudanese and Russian defense ministers have already discussed the issues around the Russian navy's center during a recent meeting, according to the top diplomat.

"The process of ratification of any international agreement requires going through the legislative council, but in its absence at the present time ... the council of ministers on the one hand and the civil wing of the Sovereign Council on the other must study such agreements before they are ratified," the minister said.