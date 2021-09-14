UrduPoint.com

Tue 14th September 2021 | 04:10 AM

Sullivan, Lithuanian Prime Minister Discuss Migration From Belarus - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte discussed over the telephone concerns over the influx of illegal migrants arriving at Lithuania's border from Belarus, the White House said in a press release.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke today with Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte of Lithuania... He also underscored US appreciation for Lithuania's principled foreign policy in support of democracy and human rights, including in Belarus," the release said on Monday. "Mr. Sullivan condemned the Lukashenko regime's orchestration of irregular migrant flows across its borders."

Sullivan and Simonyte also discussed efforts to counter China's influence in Lithuania, the release said.

In August, the Lithuanian and Polish prime ministers issued a joint statement calling on the European Union to expand sanctions against neighboring Belarus over Minsk's alleged assistance to EU-bound illegal immigrants.

Lithuania has accused Belarus of letting migrants cross the border to get into the European Union in retaliation for imposing sweeping economic sanctions against Minsk. The Belarusian president, in turn, argues that his government cannot afford to enhance border security because of the sanctions. More than 4,000 illegal migrants have been detained in Lithuania on the border with Belarus since the beginning of the year.

