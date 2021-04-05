UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supply, Demand To Dictate Bitcoin Price, Demand For Cryptocurrencies High- CryptoQuant CEO

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 11:20 AM

Supply, Demand to Dictate Bitcoin Price, Demand for Cryptocurrencies High- CryptoQuant CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The price of bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency, will be determined by supply and demand and the demand for cryptocurrencies now is high enough "to get another leg up," Ki Young Ju, the CEO of CryptoQuant, a data platform for professional crypto traders, told Sputnik.

All eyes are on bitcoin, especially after Bobby Lee, the co-founder and former CEO of the BTCC crypto exchange platform, predicted that the world's highest-valued cryptocurrency could soar up to $300,000 by the end of 2021, followed by a drastic decline that could last for years.

"The price would be determined by supply and demand. For now, demand for cryptocurrencies is high enough to get another leg up. There are relatively many stablecoins across all exchanges thanks to the rise of USDC, and BTC [bitcoin] holdings are decreasing fast," Ki said.

In February, Ki predicted that bitcoin price will hit $50,000 'soon' on his Twitter account.

Currently, the Currency is trading at over $58,000.

Bitcoin will continue to soar unless investor sentiment is particularly dampened by the COVID-19 crisis, the CryptoQuant CEO said, adding that "it is all about market sentiment."

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, there was a great sell-off in March last year as all the markets collapsed, Ki said.

"At that time, the average amount of BTC deposits across all exchanges (24h MA) skyrocketed to 2 BTC, meaning whales deposited BTC to sell them, and the subsequent dumping happened," he explained.

When asked what if the bitcoin bubble bursts, Ki relied that this would never going to happen this year based on supply and demand indicators.

Bitcoin, a highly popular virtual web-based currency, has been on everyone's lips for a decade now since its introduction back in 2009. At its peak, its market capitalization exceeded $1 trillion, matching tech giants like Amazon, Google and microsoft.

Related Topics

World Google Exchange Twitter Bitcoin Young Price Cryptocurrency February March Market National University All

Recent Stories

10 minutes ago

16 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 5 April 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister of Iraq leaves UAE

9 hours ago

MBZUAI Talks: Challenges in Shifting from a Perfor ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.