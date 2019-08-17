UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspect In Oslo Mosque Attack Reveals Motives To Police - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 06:10 AM

Suspect in Oslo Mosque Attack Reveals Motives to Police - Reports

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Norwegian national Philip Manshaus, the terror suspect in the case of an attack on an Oslo mosque, told the police about motives behind his actions, the local NRK broadcaster reported, citing the law enforcement.

"The defendant acknowledged the facts related to the case but he has not formally pleaded guilty of charges brought by the court. His explanations are an important contribution to the further investigation process," prosecutor Pal-Fredrik Hjort Kraby said, as cited by the outlet.

Kraby added that the suspect had revealed important details on the incident, however, the prosecutor refrained from specifying the reasons behind the attack on the mosque.

On Saturday evening, a shooter, later identified as Manshaus, opened fire on Al-Noor Islamic Center in the municipality of Baerum near Oslo. The incident happened as Muslims across the world were preparing to celebrate Eid al-Adha, one of the most important holidays in islam. At least one person was injured in the attack.

Moreover, the police subsequently found a dead woman in Manshaus' house who was reportedly identified as his stepsister.

The police said they would investigate the incident as an attempt to commit a terrorist attack. On Monday, an Oslo court ruled to arrest Manshaus for four weeks.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Terrorist Fire World Police Holidays Oslo Women Mosque Muslim From Court

Recent Stories

Russian air strike kills 13 civilians in Syria cam ..

6 hours ago

32 missing after boat sinks in DR Congo

6 hours ago

Barty rallies to win, sustains bid to return to No ..

6 hours ago

Wellens still leads Binckbank as Hodeg takes stage ..

6 hours ago

Ebola cases surface in DR Congo's South Kivu provi ..

6 hours ago

Archer strikes as Australia slump before rain inte ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.