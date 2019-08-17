Suspect in Oslo Mosque Attack Reveals Motives to Police - Reports

(@imziishan)

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Norwegian national Philip Manshaus, the terror suspect in the case of an attack on an Oslo mosque, told the police about motives behind his actions, the local NRK broadcaster reported, citing the law enforcement.

"The defendant acknowledged the facts related to the case but he has not formally pleaded guilty of charges brought by the court. His explanations are an important contribution to the further investigation process," prosecutor Pal-Fredrik Hjort Kraby said, as cited by the outlet.

Kraby added that the suspect had revealed important details on the incident, however, the prosecutor refrained from specifying the reasons behind the attack on the mosque.

On Saturday evening, a shooter, later identified as Manshaus, opened fire on Al-Noor Islamic Center in the municipality of Baerum near Oslo. The incident happened as Muslims across the world were preparing to celebrate Eid al-Adha, one of the most important holidays in islam. At least one person was injured in the attack.

Moreover, the police subsequently found a dead woman in Manshaus' house who was reportedly identified as his stepsister.

The police said they would investigate the incident as an attempt to commit a terrorist attack. On Monday, an Oslo court ruled to arrest Manshaus for four weeks.