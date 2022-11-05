(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) The police of the Russian city of Kostroma said on Saturday that they had arrested a suspect responsible for a deadly fire at a local nightclub and handed the individual over to the investigators.

The fire erupted overnight at a popular nightclub and restaurant in Kostroma and spread over 3,500 square meters (37,670 square feet). According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, 250 people were evacuated from the building. According to the preliminary data, 13 people died, four more were injured.

"As result of operational investigative activities, the police identified and arrested a suspect in the illegal act in one of the entertainment facilities in the city of Kostroma, which caused a fire and death of people," the message read.

The police added that the suspect was handed over to the local investigating authorities. A criminal case has been initiated.

Later in the day, the Russian Investigative Committee said that the director of the firm that operated the nightclub was detained.

"The director of 'Imperia' PLC, which organized the work of the restaurant, was detained as a suspect in a criminal case for providing services that do not meet safety requirements," the committee said.

The Kostroma region declared November 7 a day of mourning for those who had died in the deadly blaze.