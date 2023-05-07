MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) Heads of two commercial organizations providing maintenance of attractions in the Orenpark amusement park in the Russian city of Orenburg have been detained as suspects in a case of a tragic carousel collapse, the regional division of the Russian Investigative Committee said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the carousel chairs with people inside collapsed during a ride in the Orenpark, injuring 20 people, including 12 children. One woman was taken to intensive care unit being in extremely serious condition, along with a 10-year-old child in serious condition.

The mayor's office said that the accident had been caused by a mechanism malfunction.

"According to the results of the searches, the heads of the commercial organizations Attraktsion-Servis and Vintazh were detained as suspects," the committee's statement read.

Investigators sent a petition to a Russian court for election of measures of restraint against the detainees, the committee added.