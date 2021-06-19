Swiss Court Sentences Former Liberian Rebel Commander to 20 Years in Prison

(@FahadShabbir)

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) The Swiss Federal Criminal Court found on Friday Alieu Kosiah, the former leader of Liberian militia, guilty of war crimes, and sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

"Alieu Kosiah was sentenced to 20 years in prison... No extenuating circumstance were used when the sentence was delivered. There was also a decision made on the expulsion from Switzerland for 15 years. Besides, Alieu Kosiah was ordered to pay moral damage to seven claimants," the ruling said.

Kosiah was found guilty of the killing and rape of civilians, ordering to kill prisoners of war, recruiting children as soldiers, among other crimes, the court specified.

Alieu Kosiah was a commander of the United Liberation Movement of Liberia for Democracy (ULIMO) that participated in the first Liberia civil war 1989-1996 and fought against the National Patriotic Front of Liberia, whose leader, Charles Taylor, was elected president in 1997. After the war, Kosiah moved to Switzerland where he had a permanent residence. He was arrested in 2014.