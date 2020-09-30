UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Middle Schoolers Protest Over 'shaming' Dress Code Enforcement

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 09:18 PM

Swiss middle schoolers protest over 'shaming' dress code enforcement

Several hundred demonstrators called Wednesday on Swiss middle schools to stop shaming girls who violate dress codes banning "indecent" clothes, after one school forced students to wear a "T-shirt of Shame".

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Several hundred demonstrators called Wednesday on Swiss middle schools to stop shaming girls who violate dress codes banning "indecent" clothes, after one school forced students to wear a "T-shirt of Shame".

Crowds of mostly women and girls, some wearing shorts, miniskirts and crop-tops, gathered in front of the Pinchat middle school on the outskirts of Geneva demanding an end to the "sexism" of its dress code.

"Humiliation is not a form of education", one placard read, pictures in local media showed. Another demanded that school officials "fix your sexism before you fix my outfit".

The demonstration came in response to revelations last week that the school on the first day after the summer holidays had forced a number of students to put on an oversized t-shirt over clothing that was deemed inappropriate.

The so-called "T-shirt of Shame", which was imposed on two boys and 10 girls at the school, carries the name of the school and the words: "I'm wearing an appropriate outfit" under a drawing of a thumbs-up.

The story came to light after the mother of one of the girls complained to school authorities in Geneva canton, charging that the school administration had "abused its power .

.. to humiliate, denigrate and stigmatise young girls", Swiss media reported.

The school had responded by insisting that the rules requiring students to wear "correct and appropriate" attire were applied "independent of sex".

Critics however charge that such rules, which exist at most middle schools, rely on subjective assessments of what should be considered appropriate.

Marjorie de Chastonay, a Geneva parliamentarian with the Greens, compared the use of the T-shirt to a "public lynching aimed at stigmatising girls".

Speaking to public broadcaster RTS last week, she slammed the decision to rely on "an inadequate law that promotes structural sexism instead of on paedagogy that raises awareness among boys of the issue.

Wednesday's protest demanded that Geneva school authorities force middle schools to halt stigmatising dress code enforcement.

One sign at the protest asked: "When will there be a T-shirt of shame for teachers who sexualise their students?"The Swiss protest came after girls across neighbouring France earlier this month staged protests by dressing "provocatively" to denounce the "sexism" of similar rules there.

Related Topics

Protest Education Holidays France Young Geneva Canton Russian Trading System Stock Exchange Women Media

Recent Stories

Babariko's Lawyers Appeal Against Ex-Presidential ..

3 minutes ago

Distillery raided, huge cache of liquor recovered

3 minutes ago

Ashar Mir eliminates Muhammad Ali in 2nd Afeef Tro ..

3 minutes ago

Citizens asked to strictly follow SOPs in markets ..

6 minutes ago

2,681,932 tourists visit KP since August 13

6 minutes ago

Arteta urges Arsenal to reach Liverpool's level

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.