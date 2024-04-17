Swiss Parliament Wants Ban On Extremist Symbols
Swiss lawmakers on Wednesday voted in favour of banning the display of extremist and racist symbols, starting with those of a Nazi nature
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Swiss lawmakers on Wednesday voted in favour of banning the display of extremist and racist symbols, starting with those of a Nazi nature.
The National Council lower house of parliament voted by 133 to 38 in favour of banning the public use of racist, violence-promoting and extremist symbols, such as Nazi symbols.
Switzerland, which stayed neutral during World War II, has come under pressure to fall in line with a number of other European countries in banning Nazi symbols.
Full bans are in place in Germany, Poland and several other eastern European nations.
The Swiss parliament as a whole is now in favour, after the Council of States upper house voted for such a ban in December.
The plans would also cover gestures, words, salutes or flags.
The National Council also voted by 132 to 40 for the measures to be introduced in stages -- a move the government supports.
A ban on easily identifiable Nazi symbols could be implemented quickly, while other racist and extremist symbols could be identified and banned further down the line.
"We don't want a swastika or a Hitler salute in our country, ever!" said Green lawmaker Raphael Mahaim.
"Today, in Switzerland, it is possible, it is even permitted, to display a flag with a swastika on your balcony. It is possible to put a flag bearing the image of the SS on the windshield of your car. It is possible to give the Hitler salute in public spaces.
"This situation is intolerable."
