Switzerland Allocates Over $750,000 to Support Countries Hit by Eta - Foreign Department

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Switzerland will allocate 700,000 Swiss francs ($766,038) to support Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, which were seriously affected by Hurricane Eta, the Swiss Foreign Department said on Thursday.

"Central American countries have been hit hard by Hurricane Eta. High winds and torrential rains have caused severe damage. Switzerland is providing CHF 700,000 to help those affected in Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala," the department said.

According to the statement, Switzerland 500,000 Swiss francs ($547,170) will be received by the countries through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Another part of the funds will be directed to the Nicaraguan Red Cross.

Head of Swiss Foreign Department Ignazio Cassis wrote on Twitter that the aid would cover needs in like emergency shelter, access to water and sanitary conditions.

Hurricane Eta affected Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama and Costa Rica. According to the official information, more than 170 people died in these countries as a result of the disaster.