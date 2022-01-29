UrduPoint.com

Switzerland To Have Referendum On Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination - Federal Chancellery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2022 | 02:00 AM

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) The issue of mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 will be put to a referendum in Switzerland as activists have collected the required number of signatures, the Swiss Federal Chancellery said on Friday.

The Swiss Freedom Movement, which filed the initiative, demand that a person's physical or psychic integrity could be interfered with only with their consent. The activists also think that people refusing the vaccine must not face social or professional restrictions.

"The federal popular initiative 'For freedom and bodily integrity' introduced on December 16, 2021, has been officially implemented.

Following a review, the Federal Chancellery determined that 125,015 out of 126,089 provided signatures are valid," the chancellery said in a statement.

Last year, the country had a referendum in which 62% of voters supported the legitimacy of introducing COVID-19 certificates for the vaccinated and former patients.

Switzerland has fully vaccinated over 75% of those from 16 to 64, which is 4.3 million people.

