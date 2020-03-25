Synagogues in Israel will close to the public as part of stringent social distancing measures announced by the Israeli government on Wednesday to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with public prayer only being permitted in open spaces, according to an official government statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Synagogues in Israel will close to the public as part of stringent social distancing measures announced by the Israeli government on Wednesday to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with public prayer only being permitted in open spaces, according to an official government statement.

The measures, which allow citizens to leave their homes for non-essential purposes only for a short time and up to a distance of 100 meters from their residence, entered into force at 17:00 local time (15:00 GMT), according to the statement.

The government announced that public prayer in Israel is now only allowed in open spaces.

The Haaretz newspaper later confirmed that these measures would also temporarily prohibit public prayer at the country's synagogues.

Public transportation service has also been reduced to 25 percent of normal capacity, and taxis will be allowed to travel only with one passenger, unless a medical escort is required, the government announced.

Those who are leaving their residence for medical appointments, donating blood, and legal proceedings will be allowed to do so, according to the government statement.

According to the latest figures from the Israeli Ministry of Health, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has risen above 2,000.