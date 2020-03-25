UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Synagogues In Israel To Close As Part Of Stringent Gov't Measures To Combat COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 10:44 PM

Synagogues in Israel to Close as Part of Stringent Gov't Measures to Combat COVID-19

Synagogues in Israel will close to the public as part of stringent social distancing measures announced by the Israeli government on Wednesday to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with public prayer only being permitted in open spaces, according to an official government statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Synagogues in Israel will close to the public as part of stringent social distancing measures announced by the Israeli government on Wednesday to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with public prayer only being permitted in open spaces, according to an official government statement.

The measures, which allow citizens to leave their homes for non-essential purposes only for a short time and up to a distance of 100 meters from their residence, entered into force at 17:00 local time (15:00 GMT), according to the statement.

The government announced that public prayer in Israel is now only allowed in open spaces.

The Haaretz newspaper later confirmed that these measures would also temporarily prohibit public prayer at the country's synagogues.

Public transportation service has also been reduced to 25 percent of normal capacity, and taxis will be allowed to travel only with one passenger, unless a medical escort is required, the government announced.

Those who are leaving their residence for medical appointments, donating blood, and legal proceedings will be allowed to do so, according to the government statement.

According to the latest figures from the Israeli Ministry of Health, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has risen above 2,000.

Related Topics

Israel Prayer From Government Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole with Indonesian President over ..

1 minute ago

Guterres Warns COVID-19 May Mutate in Fragile Coun ..

2 minutes ago

U.N. launches $2 bln plan to combat coronavirus in ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed, three injured in armed clash

2 minutes ago

Moscow announces deaths of two patients with coron ..

10 minutes ago

Centers for Disease Control Reports 54,453 Coronav ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.