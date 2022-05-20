UrduPoint.com

Syrian Constitutional Committee To Convene In Geneva On May 30 For 8th Meeting - UN

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Syrian Constitutional Committee to Convene in Geneva on May 30 for 8th Meeting - UN

The Syrian Constitutional Committee small body will convene in Geneva for its eighth meeting from May 30-June 3, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The Syrian Constitutional Committee small body will convene in Geneva for its eighth meeting from May 30-June 3, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"The Office of the Special Envoy for Syria, that's Geir Pedersen's office, announced today the eighth session of the Constitutional Committee small body will convene in Geneva from May 30 to June 3," Dujarric told a briefing. "The Constitutional Committee will be meeting in closed sessions."

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Geneva May June From

Recent Stories

3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago
 US Revokes Terrorist Designation of Aum Shinrikyo, ..

US Revokes Terrorist Designation of Aum Shinrikyo, 4 Other Organizations - State ..

7 minutes ago
 Over 8.329m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.329m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago
 UAF VC urges scientists for tangible research to a ..

UAF VC urges scientists for tangible research to address agriculture challenges

7 minutes ago
 Former New York City Mayor de Blasio Says to Run f ..

Former New York City Mayor de Blasio Says to Run for Congress

7 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court issues notices on three identica ..

Lahore High Court issues notices on three identical petitions based on Article 6 ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.