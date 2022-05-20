Syrian Constitutional Committee to Convene in Geneva on May 30 for 8th Meeting - UN

The Syrian Constitutional Committee small body will convene in Geneva for its eighth meeting from May 30-June 3, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The Syrian Constitutional Committee small body will convene in Geneva for its eighth meeting from May 30-June 3, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"The Office of the Special Envoy for Syria, that's Geir Pedersen's office, announced today the eighth session of the Constitutional Committee small body will convene in Geneva from May 30 to June 3," Dujarric told a briefing. "The Constitutional Committee will be meeting in closed sessions."