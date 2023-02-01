Taiwan to Cancel COVID-19 PCR Testing for Arrivals From Mainland China - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Taiwan will cancel mandatory COVID-19 PCR testing for those entering the island from mainland China from February 7, the Taiwanese Central Epidemic Command Center said on Wednesday.

"On January 31, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that, effective February 7, 2023 (scheduled arrival time), the saliva-based COVID-19 PCR testing requirement at airports/ports for travelers arriving on direct flights from China and those arriving through the special travel arrangement for Kinmen and Matsu residents will be lifted," a statement read.

The epidemic command center added that travelers arriving from mainland China in transit through Hong Kong or Macao would no longer need to undergo PCR testing within 48 hours before departure.

In December 2022, China's government started to gradually ease its "zero tolerance" policy toward COVID-19 cases, which had been the strictest in the world for almost three years, following mass protest against COVID-19 restrictions in a number of cities. The easing of the measures took place despite an increase in COVID-19 infections.

This forced Taiwan, together with a number of countries around the world, to tighten measures against passengers arriving from China. On January 1, the island authorities introduced mandatory PCR testing for people returning to Taiwan from mainland China to celebrate the Lunar New Year.