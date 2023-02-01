UrduPoint.com

Taiwan To Cancel COVID-19 PCR Testing For Arrivals From Mainland China - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Taiwan to Cancel COVID-19 PCR Testing for Arrivals From Mainland China - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Taiwan will cancel mandatory COVID-19 PCR testing for those entering the island from mainland China from February 7, the Taiwanese Central Epidemic Command Center said on Wednesday.

"On January 31, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that, effective February 7, 2023 (scheduled arrival time), the saliva-based COVID-19 PCR testing requirement at airports/ports for travelers arriving on direct flights from China and those arriving through the special travel arrangement for Kinmen and Matsu residents will be lifted," a statement read.

The epidemic command center added that travelers arriving from mainland China in transit through Hong Kong or Macao would no longer need to undergo PCR testing within 48 hours before departure.

In December 2022, China's government started to gradually ease its "zero tolerance" policy toward COVID-19 cases, which had been the strictest in the world for almost three years, following mass protest against COVID-19 restrictions in a number of cities. The easing of the measures took place despite an increase in COVID-19 infections.

This forced Taiwan, together with a number of countries  around the world, to tighten measures against passengers arriving from China. On January 1, the island authorities introduced mandatory PCR testing for people returning to Taiwan from mainland China to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Related Topics

Protest World China Hong Kong January February December From Government

Recent Stories

Marriyum applauds Punjab Police for foiling terror ..

Marriyum applauds Punjab Police for foiling terrorist attack on Makerwal police ..

19 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st February 2023

3 hours ago
 UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

12 hours ago
 Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not pe ..

Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not performing duties

12 hours ago
 Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in ..

Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in Kyiv Friday

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.