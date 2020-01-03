UrduPoint.com
Taiwanese Military Retrieve Black Box Of Crashed Helicopter Black Hawk State Media

Fri 03rd January 2020

Taiwanese Military Retrieve Black Box of Crashed Helicopter Black Hawk State Media

Investigators of Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) have found the flight data recorder of the ministry's Black Hawk helicopter that had crash-landed in northern Taiwan earlier in the week with senior military officials on board, the Central News Agency (CNA) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Investigators of Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) have found the flight data recorder of the ministry's Black Hawk helicopter that had crash-landed in northern Taiwan earlier in the week with senior military officials on board, the Central news Agency (CNA) said on Friday.

On Thursday, a UH-60 Black Hawk military helicopter disappeared from radar and was later confirmed to have crash-landed in mountains near Yilan City in the northern part of the island.

Of 13 people on board, eight were killed, including Chief of General Staff Shen Yi-ming.

The black box was discovered at the crash site at about 10:40 a.m. local time (02:40 GMT) and transported to to the Taiwan Transportation Safety Board (TTSB) for it to interpret the device's data, the CNA said, citing an MND press release.

The report further cited the TTSB managing director Kuan Wen-lin as saying that the data interpretation could take one to three days to determine what had caused the helicopter to crash.

