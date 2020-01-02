UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taiwan's Top Military Man Killed In Chopper Crash

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 12:54 PM

Taiwan's top military man killed in chopper crash

Taiwan's top military chief was killed in a helicopter crash on Thursday, the defence ministry said, just days before the island goes to polls to elect a new president

Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Taiwan's top military chief was killed in a helicopter crash on Thursday, the defence ministry said, just days before the island goes to polls to elect a new president.

The chief of the general staff, Shen Yi-ming, was among eight senior officers -- including three major generals -- who died when their Black Hawk helicopter smashed into mountains near Taipei.

The 62-year-old general and his entourage were on a routine mission to visit soldiers in northeast Yilan county when the incident happened.

"Five have survived while the other eight of our colleagues on board were killed. We are deeply saddened ... and give our condolences to their families," Air Force Commander Hsiung Hou-chi told reporters.

President Tsai Ing-wen's office announced that she will cancel all campaign activities for three days after the tragedy.

"As commander-in-chief President Tsai and the cabinet team will focus on the rescue operations as well as clarifying the cause of the incident," it said in a statement.

Related Topics

Visit Died Yilan Taipei All Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to open first- ..

2 minutes ago

A night "Mirza Ghalib Islamabad Mein" to be held o ..

2 minutes ago

Bank of Korea (BOK) chief sees modest economic rec ..

1 minute ago

Over 1 in 4 (27%) Pakistani internet users say the ..

23 minutes ago

Met office forecast cold, partly cloudy weather fo ..

12 minutes ago

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division visits Attock

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.