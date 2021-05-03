DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) The Prosecutor General's Office of Tajikistan on Monday qualified the Kyrgyz military's actions during last week's escalation of the border dispute as an "act of aggression."

"The use of armed force by a state against the sovereignty, territorial inviolability or political independence of another state, or in any other way inconsistent with the UN Charter or other international treaties is regarded as an act of aggression.

The deployment of armed groups that are engaged in acts of the use of armed force against another state, which are of a serious nature, is also considered an act of aggression," the office said.