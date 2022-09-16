UrduPoint.com

Tajikistan Accuses Kyrgyz Border Guard Of Shelling Border Outpost, Settlements - Dushanbe

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2022 | 09:20 AM

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan on Friday said that soldiers of Kyrgyz border outpost Kok-Tash of the Batken border unit fired heavy weapons at Tajik border outpost Dushanbe of the Isfara border detachment in violation of agreements.

"Moreover, Kyrgyz soldiers using, heavy weapons and mortars, carried out an armed attack on the settlements of Khojai Alo, Kum Mazor, Surkh, Somoniyon, Kulkand in the village of Chorkuh of the city of Isfara, as well as Histevarz, Ovchikalacha in the Bobojon Gafurov District," the committee said in a statement.

Recently, the sides agreed to withdraw their military equipment from the border near the Vorukh and Chorkuh sections. However, the Tajik side claimed that the Kyrgyz military did not do so.

The security committee said that the Kyrgyz military continues shooting in the direction of Tajikistan with all kinds of military weapons and equipment despite the reached ceasefire agreement between the sides. According to Isfara's city hall, the Kyrgyz military has destroyed several civilian houses.

According to official data, two Kyrgyz border guard troops and three civilians were injured as a result of the hostilities. Dushanbe said two soldiers died, and six troops and five civilians suffered wounds.

Earlier on Friday, the border guard of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National claimed the Tajik side attacked Kyrgyz positions along the entire length of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on Friday morning.

