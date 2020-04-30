Tajikistan has officially registered the first 15 COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Tajikistan has officially registered the first 15 COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"As of today, 15 coronavirus cases have been officially confirmed in Tajikistan after testing," the Health Ministry said, specifying that 10 cases are reported in the country's capital of Dushanbe, and five more in the northern Sughd region.