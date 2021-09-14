Taliban Deny War Crime Allegations After Damning Watchdog Report

UrduPoint.com

The Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) deny all accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity, the Deputy Minister of Culture and Information of Afghanistan Zabiullah Mujahid said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) deny all accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity, the Deputy Minister of Culture and Information of Afghanistan Zabiullah Mujahid said on Tuesday.

In August, the non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch released a report, which stated that the Taliban had summarily executed detained soldiers, police, and civilians allegedly linked to the Afghan government without due process of law.

"We strongly deny the Human Rights Watch report, which says that the Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate are committing war crimes. This organization should not be a victim of enemy disinformation and should not prepare such false reports based on it. They should carefully study everything on the ground and ascertain the facts independently," Mujahid stated on Twitter.

On Monday, Human Rights Watch sent a letter to the Indian Foreign Minister with an appeal to take urgent steps to address the humanitarian and human rights crisis in Afghanistan.

�The letter noted that the United Nations Mission in Afghanistan should share information with international bodies investigating war crimes in the country.

The Taliban intensified its offensive against Afghan government forces a month ago and entered Kabul on August 15. On August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, bringing an end to the nearly twenty-year American military presence in Afghanistan. On September 6, the Taliban stated that it had gained control of Panjshir, the last of 34 Afghan provinces not under their yoke. The next day, the Taliban announced the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan. It is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

