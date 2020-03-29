Taliban Prisoners Commission Slams Violence Against Inmates at Infamous Bagram Jail

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The Taliban Prisoners Commission has slammed reports of violence carried out against inmates at the infamous Parwan Detention Facility, also known as Bagram, in a press release seen by a Sputnik correspondent on Sunday morning.

According to the commission, the mistreatment began on Wednesday after certain prisoners were prevented from receiving recreation time outdoors. Guards intervened after inmates became restless, and the incident eventually left 32 prisoners seriously injured, the commission said.

On Saturday, guards became violent in Bagram's Bravo block, resulting in more than 70 inmates receiving injuries, the commission said.

"The Taliban Prisoners Commission strongly condemns the cowardly and barbaric treatment of prisoners by the Kabul administration at this sensitive time, and calls upon the Red Cross and all human rights organizations and other charitable organizations to stop this maltreatment of oppressed prisoners," the commission's statement read.

If violence against prisoners does not subside, the commission would advise the Taliban leadership to take military action, according to the press release.

Intra-Afghan talks were scheduled to start on March 10 but have been delayed due to Afghanistan's electoral crisis and disagreements between the Taliban and Afghan government.

The Taliban has demanded the release of up to 5,000 members from Afghan prisons before talks commence. President Ashraf Ghani has announced that prisoners will be released gradually, contingent on the success of the intra-Afghan negotiations, which has drawn criticism from the Taliban.