Taliban Say Met With Officials From EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Thursday that he had a meeting with ambassadors and officials from the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and that the parties confirmed their commitment to provide Afghanistan with humanitarian aid.

"Today I had meeting with ambassadors and representatives of various countries including EU, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Canada, UK and USA here in Doha," Shaheen tweeted.

The Taliban official added that the participants expressed their readiness to continue to extend humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

"I told them IEA (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) is a reality and we are ready to engage with the International Community and resolve issues through talks and understanding based on mutual interests and positive interaction," Shaheen said.

The spokesman mentioned that global isolation that Afghanistan experienced in the past turned out to be a failure. Shaheen also noted that his country urgently needs humanitarian aid before winter.

In mid-August the Taliban entered Kabul, and announced the next day that the war was over. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of their interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.