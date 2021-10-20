UrduPoint.com

Taliban Say Reforms, Changes In Government Underway - Delegation

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 09:32 PM

Changes in the interim Afghan government are coming and reforms are underway, a representative of the Taliban delegation to the Moscow format meeting said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Changes in the interim Afghan government are coming and reforms are underway, a representative of the Taliban delegation to the Moscow format meeting said on Wednesday.

"Reforms underway, changes are coming in the government. You cannot say that this is the ultimate government," the representative said.

