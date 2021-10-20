Taliban Say Reforms, Changes in Government Underway - Delegation

Changes in the interim Afghan government are coming and reforms are underway, a representative of the Taliban delegation to the Moscow format meeting said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Changes in the interim Afghan government are coming and reforms are underway, a representative of the Taliban delegation to the Moscow format meeting said on Wednesday.

"Reforms underway, changes are coming in the government. You cannot say that this is the ultimate government," the representative said.