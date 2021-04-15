UrduPoint.com
Taliban Slams US Decision To Reschedule Troop Withdrawal, Warns About Countermeasures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:42 PM

The Taliban radical movement qualified on Thursday Washington's decision to postpone the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan to September 11 as a violation of the Doha agreement, and expressed the belief this was opening the way for "every necessary countermeasure," since Washington will be to blame for all the future consequences

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The Taliban radical movement qualified on Thursday Washington's decision to postpone the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan to September 11 as a violation of the Doha agreement, and expressed the belief this was opening the way for "every necessary countermeasure," since Washington will be to blame for all the future consequences.

"This decision is a clear violation of the Doha Agreement and non-compliance with its commitments ... Now as the agreement is being breached by America, it in principle opens the way for the Mujahideen of Islamic Emirate to take every necessary countermeasure, hence the American side will be held responsible for all future consequences, and not the Islamic Emirate," the Taliban said in a statement.

The Taliban also called on United Nations and other organizations and countries that witnessed the signing of the peace deal with the United States to pressure Washington to withdraw forces by May 1, the original deadline.

