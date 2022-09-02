Tehran Sends 'Constructive' Response to US Proposals on JCPOA - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Friday that Tehran has sent a "constructive" response to Washington's proposals on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"The text that was sent (by Iran) has a constructive approach aimed at finalising the negotiations," Reuters quoted Kanaani as telling Iranian media.