Tehran Sends 'Constructive' Response To US Proposals On JCPOA - Foreign Ministry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2022 | 04:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Friday that Tehran has sent a "constructive" response to Washington's proposals on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
"The text that was sent (by Iran) has a constructive approach aimed at finalising the negotiations," Reuters quoted Kanaani as telling Iranian media.