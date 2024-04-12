Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - collated

Monte Carlo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday (x denotes seeding):

2nd rd

Holger Rune (DEN x7) bt Sumit Nagal (IND) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x9) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6-4, 6-3

3rd rd

Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 7-5, 6-3

Alex de Minaur (AUS x11) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-3, 6-4

Ugo Humbert (FRA x14) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 5-7, 6-3, 6-1

Casper Ruud (NOR x8) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x10) 6-4, 6-2

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x12) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x5) 7-5, 7-6 (7/3)

Karen Khachanov (RUS x15) bt Daniil Medvedev (RUS x4) 6-3, 7-5

Holger Rune (DEN x7) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x9) 7-6 (11/9), 3-6, 7-6 (7/2)

Jannik Sinner (ITA x2) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-4, 6-2

